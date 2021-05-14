305 New COVID-19 Cases And 1 Death Reported In Maine On Friday

The Maine Center for Disease Control reports the agency has identified another 305 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. That brings the total number of cases to 65,348 with 799 deaths.

More than 52 percent of the state's eligible population have received their final dose of the vaccine. The states high vaccination rate has led Governor Janet Mills to relax previously established regulations.

The state will lift capacity limits and physical distance requirements starting May 24.

As of Thursday, 118 people with the disease remain hospitalized, 48 are in critical care, 27 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. next Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.