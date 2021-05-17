Maine Adds 1 Death, 199 Coronavirus Cases On Monday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting another 199 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning. That brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 65,914.

The state's death toll crossed the 800 mark this weekend. One additional death was added today, bringing that number to 803.

And beginning next Monday, fully vaccinated people can enter establishments without masks, under U.S. CDC guidelines. The state is scheduled to lift social distancing requirements in public at that time as well.

Hospitalizations are down from last week, with 111 patients hospitalized, 44 in critical care, and 24 on ventilators as of Sunday.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.