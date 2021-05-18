199 New COVID-19 Infections, 2 Deaths Reported In Maine On Tuesday

The state says 199 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified by the Maine Center for Disease Control for the second day in a row. The total number of cases recorded in the state is 66,113 as of Tuesday morning.

Two more people with the disease have died, bringing the death toll up to 805.

Hospitalizations continue to trend downward, with Maine CDC reporting 110 hospitalized, 42 in critical care, and 19 patients on ventilators as of Sunday.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. tomorrow Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.