219 New COVID-19 Infections, 9 Deaths Reported In Maine On Thursday

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting an upswing in the number of deaths of patients with Covid-19.

The agency posted 9 new deaths this morning. The total death count is now 816. “The increase in COVID-related deaths results from review of death certificates,” says Robert Long of the Maine CDC.

Daily announcements of new Covid-19 Cases continue to hover around the 200 mark after several days.

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 219 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, bringing the total number up to 66,534.

The state agency reports that 107 patients are hospitalized, 41 are in critical care and 20 patients were on ventilators as of yesterday morning.

