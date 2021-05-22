Maine's Downward Coronavirus Trend Continues Saturday, With 159 New Infections And 1 Death

The reported number of new coronavirus infections in Maine continued a downward trend on Saturday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 159 new cases, bringing the pandemic total to 66,863.

One new death was reported Saturday, of a man in his 60s from Cumberland County, bringing that total to 819. And 106 Mainers were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday morning, including 38 in critical care and 20 on a ventilator.

But the state's seven-day average of new infections has dropped significantly in the last month, from a recent peak of 475 in mid-April to 191 now.

That's coincided with more Mainers getting vaccinated and warmer weather descending on the state.

Beginning Monday, fully vaccinated people can enter many establishments in Maine without masks, under U.S. CDC guidelines. The state is scheduled to lift social distancing requirements in public at that time as well.