Health

Maine's Downward Coronavirus Trend Continues Saturday, With 159 New Infections And 1 Death

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published May 22, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT
Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Early-rising visitors to Acadia National Park await the sunrise on the summit of Cadillac Mountain, Sunday, May 16, 2021, near Bar Harbor, Maine. Gov. Janet Mills is is eliminating most outdoor distancing requirements imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic as the tourism season begins to kick into gear. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The reported number of new coronavirus infections in Maine continued a downward trend on Saturday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 159 new cases, bringing the pandemic total to 66,863.

One new death was reported Saturday, of a man in his 60s from Cumberland County, bringing that total to 819. And 106 Mainers were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday morning, including 38 in critical care and 20 on a ventilator.

But the state's seven-day average of new infections has dropped significantly in the last month, from a recent peak of 475 in mid-April to 191 now.

That's coincided with more Mainers getting vaccinated and warmer weather descending on the state.

Beginning Monday, fully vaccinated people can enter many establishments in Maine without masks, under U.S. CDC guidelines. The state is scheduled to lift social distancing requirements in public at that time as well.

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker