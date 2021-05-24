Maine's New Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop Below 100 For First Time In Months

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 92 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified since Sunday.

This continues a downward trend in daily case numbers and is the first time since February that number has dipped below 100. The count on Sunday was 116.

The total number of cases identified in Maine during the pandemic is now 67,071.

Two more people with the disease have died, making the death count 822.

Hospitals say 118 patients were hospitalized, 44 were in critical care and 18 were on ventilators as of Sunday morning.

The drop in new cases comes as Maine's face mask mandate has ended for most types of places on Monday, and the state outpaces just about every other in the portion of its population that's been vaccinated.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.