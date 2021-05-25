70% Of Eligible Mainers Now Vaccinated, 1 of 6 States To Reach Milestone

Maine has reached another COVID-19 vaccination milestone: more than 70% of the eligible population has received at least one shot.

Governor Janet Mills made the announcement in a press release Tuesday afternoon, citing the U.S. CDC vaccine tracker.

Maine has consistently had one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. By mid-May, more than 70% of adult Mainers received at least one shot, well ahead of President Joe Biden's goal of the 4th of July.

Four other New England states have administered at least one dose to the entire eligible population 12 and up: Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. Hawaii has also achieved the milestone.