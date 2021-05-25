© 2021 Maine Public
Health

70% Of Eligible Mainers Now Vaccinated, 1 of 6 States To Reach Milestone

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 25, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT
Lynn Cummings receives the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a newly-opened COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Auburn, Maine. The high-volume vaccination site at the Auburn Mall was opened by Central Maine Healthcare, the City of Auburn, the City of Lewiston and the State of Maine.

Maine has reached another COVID-19 vaccination milestone: more than 70% of the eligible population has received at least one shot.

Governor Janet Mills made the announcement in a press release Tuesday afternoon, citing the U.S. CDC vaccine tracker.

Maine has consistently had one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. By mid-May, more than 70% of adult Mainers received at least one shot, well ahead of President Joe Biden's goal of the 4th of July.

Four other New England states have administered at least one dose to the entire eligible population 12 and up: Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. Hawaii has also achieved the milestone.

Patty Wight
Patty Wight
