Maine's Daily COVID-19 Case Counts Keep Dropping, With 61 Added Tuesday

The state is reporting a continued downward trend in new daily COVID-19 cases.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 61 new cases of the disease have been identified since Monday. There were close to 100 new cases identified the day prior.

The total number of cases identified in Maine is now 67,132.

Two more people with the disease have died, bringing the state death toll up to 824.

Hospitals say 120 patients were hospitalized, 41 were in critical care and 20 were on ventilators as of Monday morning.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.