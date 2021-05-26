Mainers Have Until Memorial Day To Take Advantage Of State's Covid-19 Vaccine Incentive Program

Mainers have just a few more days to take advantage of the state's incentive program to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Adults who get their first dose by May 31, Memorial Day, can choose one of five rewards, ranging from state park passes, to hunting and fishing licenses, to an L.L.Bean gift card. Maine Health Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says more than 3,800 people have received an incentive

"We have found, so far, Androscoggin County may be in the lead in terms of the percentage of its population that's taken this up," Lambrew says.

Androscoggin County has the 5th lowest rate in the state of first dose vaccinations among the eligible population.

