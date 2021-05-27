© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Portland Diner Adding A New Item To Its Menu: COVID-19 Vaccines

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published May 27, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT
ChristieMaine0630155.jpg
Troy R. Bennett
/
BDN
PORTLAND, MAINE -- 07/01/15 -- New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie exits Becky's Diner in Portland Wednesday morning after making an appearance with Maine Gov. Paul LePage. LePage endorsed Christie for the Republican presidential nomination.

Portland's landmark eatery Becky's Diner will have a new item on the menu next week: COVID-19 vaccines.

MaineHealth will launch a new round of community-targeted vaccination clinics, beginning with one at the iconic diner on June 2 and 3.

MaineHealth is closing mass vaccination sites in favor of new, smaller clinics in specific neighborhoods.

As part of the launch, on-site vaccine recipients will receive a $15 Becky’s Diner gift certificate.

"Our hope is that bringing the vaccine to our business will help it reach a segment of the population that has not received a vaccination for what is likely a wide range of reasons," owner Becky Rand says in a press release.

Vaccines will be available to people 18 and older from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Healthcoronavirus
