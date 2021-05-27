Portland Diner Adding A New Item To Its Menu: COVID-19 Vaccines

Portland's landmark eatery Becky's Diner will have a new item on the menu next week: COVID-19 vaccines.

MaineHealth will launch a new round of community-targeted vaccination clinics, beginning with one at the iconic diner on June 2 and 3.

MaineHealth is closing mass vaccination sites in favor of new, smaller clinics in specific neighborhoods.

As part of the launch, on-site vaccine recipients will receive a $15 Becky’s Diner gift certificate.

"Our hope is that bringing the vaccine to our business will help it reach a segment of the population that has not received a vaccination for what is likely a wide range of reasons," owner Becky Rand says in a press release.

Vaccines will be available to people 18 and older from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

