Maine's New Daily Coronavirus Infections Hovering Above 100 After Brief Dip

Daily COVID-19 numbers are back up in the triple digits for the third day in a row going into Memorial Day Weekend. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 128 new cases of the disease since yesterday morning.

The total number of cases reported in Maine since the pandemic began is now 67,544, and the average number of the new daily cases over the last week has been 120.

No new deaths were recorded for the second day in a row. That tally remains at 825.

Hospitalizations are down: of the 112 patients with the disease receiving care, 44 are in critical care and 19 are on ventilators.

The state lifted social distancing measures and capacity requirements for venues before the holiday weekend.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday of next week. Maine Public will bring that to you live.