Health

Maine Reports 107 New Coronavirus Cases On Saturday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published May 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
An ice cream shop advertises for help Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Bar Harbor, Maine. America’s tourist destinations are facing a severe worker shortage just as they try to rebound from a devastating year lost to the pandemic.

Maine has reported 107 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Saturday.

New daily cases rates have generally been dropping since mid-April and the seven-day average of new cases has fallen to 113, its lowest point in almost six months.

A total of 67,651 cases and 825 deaths have been reported in Maine during the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 111 people were hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, including 45 in critical care and 19 on ventilators.

More than half the state's population has now been completely vaccinated against the virus.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
