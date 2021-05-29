Maine Reports 107 New Coronavirus Cases On Saturday

Maine has reported 107 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Saturday.

New daily cases rates have generally been dropping since mid-April and the seven-day average of new cases has fallen to 113, its lowest point in almost six months.

A total of 67,651 cases and 825 deaths have been reported in Maine during the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 111 people were hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, including 45 in critical care and 19 on ventilators.

More than half the state's population has now been completely vaccinated against the virus.