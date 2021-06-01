Decline In Coronavirus Infections Continues As Maine Reports 39 New Cases On Tuesday

Daily COVID-19 numbers are down again in Maine.

The Maine CDC is reporting only 39 new cases of the disease have been identified since Monday, after 42 new cases were identified the day prior.

The seven-day average of new daily cases dropped to 98 on Tuesday, which is the first time that number has fallen below 100 since last November — when a record-breaking surge in new infections was first ramping up.

On Tuesday, no new deaths were recorded for another day as well.

The total number of cases reported in Maine since the pandemic began is now 67,819.

Ninety-six patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state as of Monday morning, with 36 in critical care and 20 on ventilators.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

