Maine Adds 61 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Wednesday

Reported COVID-19 numbers are up slightly in Maine for Wednesday, after Tuesday saw the fewest number of new daily cases identified since October.

The Maine CDC is reporting 61 new cases of the disease, up from 32 on Tuesday.

The total number of cases reported since the pandemic began is now 67,880.

Two more deaths have been identified among patients with the disease after a couple days of no recorded deaths. The total number of people on record with the disease who have died in Maine is 827.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.