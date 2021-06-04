Downward Trend Continues With Maine Reporting 71 New Coronavirus Cases On Friday

The daily count of new COVID-19 cases has dropped below 100 again after a number of days in the triple digits.

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 71 new cases of the disease.

That brings the total number of cases identified in the state up to 68,057. Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah says the agency is actively searching out new variants of the disease as the tourist season ramps up.

The agency says the total number of recorded deaths is now 838. That's up 1 from yesterday.

In general, the seven-day average of new cases has been trending downward for more than a month, hitting a recent low of 73 on Friday.

Hospitalizations have dropped to 79 patients, with 27 in critical care and 17 on ventilators.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday . Maine Public will bring that to you live.