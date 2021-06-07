30 New Coronavirus Infections Reported In Maine On Monday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is recording only 30 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday.

That continues a downward trend in new infections over the past couple weeks — with a brief spike last week.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed cases is now 68,262.

No new deaths were recorded.

Hospitalizations have dropped to 61 patients, with 26 in critical care and 15 on ventilators. All are down from last week.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.