Health

New England's Success Against COVID-19 Could Be A Model

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published June 7, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Vaccination Success
Josh Reynolds
/
AP
Dr. Katherine Gergen Barnett, Program Director of Family Medicine Residency at Boston Medical Center, Thursday, June 3, 2021. States, such as Massachusetts, with high vaccination rates are reporting plunging COVID-19 cases, multiple days without deaths and health care workers who've gone weeks without treating a patient.

BOSTON (AP) — New England is giving the rest of the country a possible glimpse into the future if more Americans get vaccinated.

The six-state region has among the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. and is seeing sustained drops in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Massachusetts officials for the first time declared none of the state’s communities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

In Rhode Island, coronavirus hospitalizations have hit their lowest levels in months. And in Vermont, there hadn’t been a COVID-19 death in over two weeks until Friday.

Healthcoronavirus
