Planned tower maintenance is affecting the following broadcast transmitters: WMEH-FM 90.9 & Bangor Classical 106.1.
Health

69 New Coronavirus Cases, One Death Reported In Maine On Tuesday

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published June 8, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT
Visitors walk on a busy sidewalk, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Bar Harbor, Maine. Gov. Janet Mills is is eliminating most outdoor distancing requirements imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic as the tourism season begins to kick into gear.

The Maine CDC is reporting more than twice the number of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the day prior: 69, compared to 30 reported on Monday.

But the seven-day average of confirmed new cases has been trending downward since mid-April, from nearly 500 then to around 75 now.

Maine CDC has identified a total of 68,331 cases throughout the pandemic.

One additional death from COVID-19 has also been reported in Maine, bringing that total up to 840.

Hospitalizations have dropped to 58 patients, with 26 in critical care and 14 on ventilators.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

Willis Ryder Arnold
