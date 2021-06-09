53 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maine On Wednesday

The state has identified another 53 cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday. The number is in keeping with lower daily counts over the past two weeks.

The total number of cases identified by the agency is 68,384.

The Maine CDC is reporting three additional deaths among patients with the disease. The death count for the pandemic in Maine is now 843.

Hospitalizations for the disease have dropped to 52, with 26 in critical care and 13 on ventilators.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.