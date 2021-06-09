© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Expects Schools To Fully Open For In-Person Learning This Fall

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT
Maine schools COVID-19
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Social studies teacher Logan Landry looks over the shoulder of seventh grader Simone Moore as she works on a project while seated next to a cutout of Elvis Presley at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Poland, Maine.

The Mills Administration announced Wednesday that all schools are expected to provide full-time, in-person learning in the fall. And to ensure that can happen, it will relax physical distancing requirements. The administration is also encouraging schools to participate in a pooled testing program to help protect students who are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Mills Administration says in-person instruction is critical for kids' social and mental development. But physical distancing can be a barrier to bringing all students back to the classroom, so that will no longer be required in the fall. Even though kids under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination against COVID-19, Maine Health Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says it will still be safe.

"We do anticipate with advances in vaccination as well as pooled testing, we really can move to eliminate all of those physical distancing requirements for the fall," Lambrew says.

Maine is offering regular, pooled testing for schools in order to catch cases of COVID-19 early. Summer schools that participate in the program can also eliminate physical distancing. According to the Mills Administration, 88 schools and camps have already signed up.

For now, the requirement to wear masks remains in place.

HealthMaine Education
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
