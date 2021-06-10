65 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Maine On Thursday

The Maine CDC is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number in the state up to 68,449.

No new deaths were added to the count. A total of 843 people with the disease have died.

But as numbers remain comparatively low, Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah says vaccination numbers must continue growing to prevent potential surges of the disease.

Hospitalizations were at 56, with 26 in critical care and 14 on ventilators.

The Maine CDC held it's regularly scheduled briefing yesterday. The next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. today next Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.