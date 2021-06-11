38 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1 Death Reported In Maine On Friday

The state reports the daily count of new Covid-19 cases rests in the 30s for the third time in two weeks.

The Maine Center for Disease control has identified 38 new cases. The total number of cases identified since the pandemic began is now 68,487.

One more person with the disease has died, bringing that number to 844.

Hospitalizations are down coming in at 49. Critical care patients up one to 27. Patients on ventilators remain the same as yesterday - 14.

The next Maine CDC briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. next Wednesday.