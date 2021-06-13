No New Deaths, 50 COVID-19 Cases Added In Maine On Sunday

The Maine Center for Disease Control has added 50 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. No new deaths were reported.

In all, 68,590 cases of the disease have been diagnosed in Maine during the pandemic, and 845 residents have died.

In the last week, Maine averaged 55 new cases of COVID-19 per day. The last time new case averages were at that level was before Halloween.

As of Saturday, 55.55% of the state's total population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and approximately 68.36% of eligible Mainers have received either one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Wednesday.