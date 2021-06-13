© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

No New Deaths, 50 COVID-19 Cases Added In Maine On Sunday

Maine Public | By Andrew Catalina
Published June 12, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT
Updated June 13, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
An ice cream shop advertises for help Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Bar Harbor, Maine. America’s tourist destinations are facing a severe worker shortage just as they try to rebound from a devastating year lost to the pandemic.

The Maine Center for Disease Control has added 50 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. No new deaths were reported.

In all, 68,590 cases of the disease have been diagnosed in Maine during the pandemic, and 845 residents have died.

In the last week, Maine averaged 55 new cases of COVID-19 per day. The last time new case averages were at that level was before Halloween.

As of Saturday, 55.55% of the state's total population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and approximately 68.36% of eligible Mainers have received either one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Andrew Catalina
Andrew Catalina is manager of digital news, responsible for editing and producing news content on all of Maine Public's digital platforms, in addition to myriad other news- and content-related roles.
