Health

Maine Medical Center Receives Record High Donation

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 16, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT
The sun's rays shine over the Maine Medical Center in Portland Thursday, July 16, 2015, in Portland, Maine.

Maine Medical Center is receiving the largest philanthropic gift in its 150-year history.

The Portland hospital announced Tuesday that Boothbay summer residents John and Leslie Malone are donating $25 million for a modernization project.

The five-year, $500 million project kicked off construction in 2018. This latest gift launches the public phase of the capital campaign.

In a press release, Maine Medical Center says the modernization project has already added 64 new private patient rooms, a new heliport, and more than 200 new parking spaces.

The $25 million gift from the Malones will help fund a new tower named in their honor that will add another 64 patient rooms and 19 procedure rooms.

HealthMaine Medical Center
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between.
