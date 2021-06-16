Maine Medical Center Receives Record High Donation

Maine Medical Center is receiving the largest philanthropic gift in its 150-year history.

The Portland hospital announced Tuesday that Boothbay summer residents John and Leslie Malone are donating $25 million for a modernization project.

The five-year, $500 million project kicked off construction in 2018. This latest gift launches the public phase of the capital campaign.

In a press release, Maine Medical Center says the modernization project has already added 64 new private patient rooms, a new heliport, and more than 200 new parking spaces.

The $25 million gift from the Malones will help fund a new tower named in their honor that will add another 64 patient rooms and 19 procedure rooms.