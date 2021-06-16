Mills Announces Vaccination Lottery That Will Reward One Lucky Mainer With Nearly $1M

Maine residents could win some big bucks if they receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the next two weeks.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday a new sweepstakes-style incentive program for any Mainers already vaccinated or who get a shot by the end of June, with a pot totaling more than $876,000.

The amount of the final prize will be equal to the number of Mainers who've received at least one dose of vaccine by July 4.

Mills says the program is meant to encourage more residents to get the shots - and also to help put Maine ahead of other nearby states in the national vaccine standings.

"We're a competitive group here, you know? We want to be first in the nation. We don't want to be second or third. We want to beat out Vermont. We want to beat out Connecticut. So New England sibling rivalry. We're not satisfied. We're pleased with our progress, but we're never satisfied until we're number one," Mills says.

All qualifying residents 12 and older can enter the contest online or by phone. Maine is awarding the prize out of federal funds.

Mills says that 74% of eligible residents have received at least one shot.

