Portland Detoxification Program Reopens Amid High Demand

After closing in March due to staffing shortages, Milestone Recovery in Portland is reopening its detoxification program on June 21.

Executive Director Oliver Bradeen says the program, which serves people on MaineCare and the un-insured or under-insured, was forced to close due to staffing shortages. And he says demand has only increased.

"We would have days where we would have upwards of 50 or 60 calls. And then more recently, as we've been closed for longer, we've had days with hundreds of calls," Brandeen says.

Bradeen says they're able to reopen after receiving a boost in funding from the state and from donors, which allowed them to hire staff. The detoxification program will be limited to a 10-bed capacity.

