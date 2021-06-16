© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Portland Detoxification Program Reopens Amid High Demand

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 16, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT

After closing in March due to staffing shortages, Milestone Recovery in Portland is reopening its detoxification program on June 21.

Executive Director Oliver Bradeen says the program, which serves people on MaineCare and the un-insured or under-insured, was forced to close due to staffing shortages. And he says demand has only increased.

"We would have days where we would have upwards of 50 or 60 calls. And then more recently, as we've been closed for longer, we've had days with hundreds of calls," Brandeen says.

Bradeen says they're able to reopen after receiving a boost in funding from the state and from donors, which allowed them to hire staff. The detoxification program will be limited to a 10-bed capacity.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
