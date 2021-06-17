Maine Identifies 34 New Coronavirus Cases, One Death

The state has identified 34 new cases of COVID-19.

The daily counts have remained close to or under 50 for much of the week, and the seven-day average of new cases stood at 43.

The total number of COVID-19 cases identified by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reached 68,717.

One more person with the disease has died, bringing the number of deaths among COVID-19 patients in Maine to 854.

Hospitalizations had dropped to 32 as of Wednesday. Seventeen were in critical care and seven were on ventilators.

The Maine CDC's regularly scheduled briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m next Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.