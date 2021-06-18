Maine Distributes $17 Million in Food Assistance to 70,000 Families

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services has issued about $17 million in federal food assistance benefits to 70,000 children.

The benefit is part of the Families First Coronavirus Act of 2020.

It provides nutrition support for families of children up to age five who are eligible for free or reduced school lunch, but were learning remotely on some or all school days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible families began receiving monthly benefits on June 15 on EBT cards.

The average benefit ranges from $60 to $120 per child, per month.

This first issuance covers the school months from September through December of last year. The state will issue the benefit two more times this summer to cover the remaining months of the school year.

