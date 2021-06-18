© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Distributes $17 Million in Food Assistance to 70,000 Families

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services has issued about $17 million in federal food assistance benefits to 70,000 children.

The benefit is part of the Families First Coronavirus Act of 2020.

It provides nutrition support for families of children up to age five who are eligible for free or reduced school lunch, but were learning remotely on some or all school days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible families began receiving monthly benefits on June 15 on EBT cards.

The average benefit ranges from $60 to $120 per child, per month.

This first issuance covers the school months from September through December of last year. The state will issue the benefit two more times this summer to cover the remaining months of the school year.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
