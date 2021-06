The Maine CDC has reported just 18 new cases of the coronavirus since Sunday morning.

A total of 68,884 infections have been discovered in Maine during the pandemic, and new cases have generally been trending downward since mid-April.

The state has reported no new deaths since last Thursday.

Just 29 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state as of Sunday morning. Seventeen were in critical care and 6 were on ventilators.