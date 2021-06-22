Maine Reports 20 New Coronavirus Cases On Tuesday

Another 20 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maine on Tuesday.

The Maine CDC has identified a total of 68,864 cases of the coronavirus during the pandemic. The seven-day average of new daily cases has generally been falling since mid-April and stood at 34 on Tuesday.

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported since late last week.

Thirty people in Maine were hospitalized with the virus as of yesterday morning. Seventeen were in critical care and six were on ventilators.