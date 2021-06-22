© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Reports 20 New Coronavirus Cases On Tuesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published June 22, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT
The Beachmere Inn overlooks the rocky coast Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Ogunquit, Maine.

Another 20 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maine on Tuesday.

The Maine CDC has identified a total of 68,864 cases of the coronavirus during the pandemic. The seven-day average of new daily cases has generally been falling since mid-April and stood at 34 on Tuesday.

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported since late last week.

Thirty people in Maine were hospitalized with the virus as of yesterday morning. Seventeen were in critical care and six were on ventilators.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
