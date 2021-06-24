© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Maine's Daily COVID-19 Count Drops To Lowest Point Since Late Last Summer

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published June 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Stephen Allen, Katrina Gavett
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Stephen Allen of Hamden, Maine, and Katrina Gavett of China, Maine, watch a wave crash at Schoodic Point in Acadia National Park, Friday, June 18, 2021, near Winter Harbor, Maine.

The Maine CDC is reporting a dozen new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

That's the lowest number of reported daily infections since late last summer — the last time it was that low was early September. And it comes as Maine's rolling average of new daily cases has been dropping for two months.

Maine reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. Thirty-two patients were in the hospital as of Wednesday. Sixteen were in critical care and five were on ventilators.

This week, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said that sixty percent of residents are now completely vaccinated against the coronavirus. He warned that the highly contagious delta variant could soon become a greater risk for unvaccinated Mainers.

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
