Maine's Daily COVID-19 Count Drops To Lowest Point Since Late Last Summer

The Maine CDC is reporting a dozen new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

That's the lowest number of reported daily infections since late last summer — the last time it was that low was early September. And it comes as Maine's rolling average of new daily cases has been dropping for two months.

Maine reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. Thirty-two patients were in the hospital as of Wednesday. Sixteen were in critical care and five were on ventilators.

This week, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said that sixty percent of residents are now completely vaccinated against the coronavirus. He warned that the highly contagious delta variant could soon become a greater risk for unvaccinated Mainers.

