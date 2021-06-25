© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Mainers Urged To Get Vaccinated As State Reports 35 New Coronavirus Cases On Friday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published June 25, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
An ice cream shop advertises for help Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Bar Harbor, Maine. America’s tourist destinations are facing a severe worker shortage just as they try to rebound from a devastating year lost to the pandemic.

Maine is reporting another 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Two new deaths are also being reported, and 30 people were hospitalized as of Thursday.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah says 60 percent of the state's population is now vaccinated against the disease.

On Thursday, Shah took to Twitter to reiterate that vaccines can prevent serious illness. He noted that an overwhelming majority of the state's hospitalized COVID patients — 29 out of 31, or 94% — were not fully vaccinated.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker