Mainers Urged To Get Vaccinated As State Reports 35 New Coronavirus Cases On Friday

Maine is reporting another 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Two new deaths are also being reported, and 30 people were hospitalized as of Thursday.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah says 60 percent of the state's population is now vaccinated against the disease.

On Thursday, Shah took to Twitter to reiterate that vaccines can prevent serious illness. He noted that an overwhelming majority of the state's hospitalized COVID patients — 29 out of 31, or 94% — were not fully vaccinated.