13 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maine On Monday

The Maine CDC is reporting another 13 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

That comes as the state's daily coronavirus case counts have generally been declining since mid-April and averaged 21 over the last week. That's its lowest point since late last summer.

Maine has reported no additional COVID-19 deaths since last Friday. Twenty-seven people were hospitalized with the disease on Sunday. Sixteen were in critical care and eight were on a ventilator.

The Maine CDC is planning to deliver its last regularly scheduled press conference on the coronavirus at 2 pm Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.