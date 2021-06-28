© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

13 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maine On Monday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published June 28, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE-In this Tuesday, June 9, 2020 file photo, visitors walk through the shopping district in Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

The Maine CDC is reporting another 13 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

That comes as the state's daily coronavirus case counts have generally been declining since mid-April and averaged 21 over the last week. That's its lowest point since late last summer.

Maine has reported no additional COVID-19 deaths since last Friday. Twenty-seven people were hospitalized with the disease on Sunday. Sixteen were in critical care and eight were on a ventilator.

The Maine CDC is planning to deliver its last regularly scheduled press conference on the coronavirus at 2 pm Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker