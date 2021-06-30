© 2021 Maine Public
Health

12 New Coronavirus Cases, No Deaths Reported In Maine On Wednesday

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published June 30, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Religion
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A member of Waldoboro United Methodist Church sings a hymn during a service, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Waldoboro, Maine. The drop in attendance at the church, in part due to COVID-19, forced its closure. The last sermon was on June 27.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 12 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The total number of identified cases in the state now stands at 69,033.

No new deaths have been identified for several days. The death toll remains 858.

Twenty-nine people with the disease were hospitalized as of yesterday morning. Nineteen were in critical care and eight on ventilators.

Just over 58% of the state's population have received the full vaccine, according to the Maine CDC website.

The final regularly scheduled Maine CDC briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

Willis Ryder Arnold
