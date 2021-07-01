© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine Reports 21 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death On Thursday

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published July 1, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT
Maine Lobsters
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2020 file photo, a sternman checks a lobster while fishing off South Portland, Maine. The Maine Department of Marine Resources said Wednesday fishermen caught more than 96 million pounds of lobsters in 2020.

The state is reporting its first death of a patient with COVID-19 in almost a week.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is also reporting 21 new cases of the disease, up from 12 yesterday.

The new reporting brings the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the state up to 69,054. the total number of recorded deaths is 859.

Thirty people with the disease were hospitalized as of yesterday morning. Eighteen are in critical care and eight are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC has discontinued its regularly scheduled pandemic briefing with the close of Maine's State of Emergency.

Health
Willis Ryder Arnold
See stories by Willis Ryder Arnold