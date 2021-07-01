Maine Reports 21 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death On Thursday

The state is reporting its first death of a patient with COVID-19 in almost a week.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is also reporting 21 new cases of the disease, up from 12 yesterday.

The new reporting brings the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the state up to 69,054. the total number of recorded deaths is 859.

Thirty people with the disease were hospitalized as of yesterday morning. Eighteen are in critical care and eight are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC has discontinued its regularly scheduled pandemic briefing with the close of Maine's State of Emergency.