© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine Reports 15 Cases Of COVID-19 On Friday, 1 Death

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published July 2, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine Daily Life
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A couple watches the surf come in near The Pier, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. The beach town is hoping that the recently loosed COVID-19 restrictions in the U.S. will result in an uptick in business with the upcoming Independence Day weekend.

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19, down from 21 yesterday.

The state is recording another death, the second in two days, following no recorded deaths over a handful of days.

The new total of COVID-19 cases identified is now 69,069. The total number of deaths in the state is 860.

Hospitalizations are down with 26 patients seeking care as of yesterday morning. 16 are in critical care. Nine patients are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC has discontinued it's regularly scheduled pandemic briefing with the close of Maine's State of Emergency.

Health
Willis Ryder Arnold
See stories by Willis Ryder Arnold