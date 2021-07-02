Maine Reports 15 Cases Of COVID-19 On Friday, 1 Death

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19, down from 21 yesterday.

The state is recording another death, the second in two days, following no recorded deaths over a handful of days.

The new total of COVID-19 cases identified is now 69,069. The total number of deaths in the state is 860.

Hospitalizations are down with 26 patients seeking care as of yesterday morning. 16 are in critical care. Nine patients are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC has discontinued it's regularly scheduled pandemic briefing with the close of Maine's State of Emergency.