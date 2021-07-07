38 More Coronavirus Infections Reported In Maine On Wednesday

The state is reporting 38 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 69,156.

The Maine CDC has stopped regularly updating its COVID-19 case counts on Sundays, Mondays and holidays, but the seven-day average of new cases stands at 14, which is the lowest it's been since the middle of last summer.

The Maine Center for Disease Control is also reporting another death. That brings the number of deaths in Maine to 861.

Hospitalizations are down, with 25 patients seeking care as of yesterday morning. Sixteen are in critical care. Patients on ventilators have declined from 9 to 6.

The Maine CDC has discontinued regularly scheduled pandemic briefings to coincide with the end of Maine's State of Emergency.