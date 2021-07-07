New DHHS Program To Aid New Parents With Opioid Use Disorder

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is launching a new program designed to aid mothers-to-be and new parents struggling with opioid use disorder, as well as infants who may be affected by a parent's struggle for recovery.

The program is called the Maine Maternal Opioid Misuse, or MOM, program.

The department says that 17 health care sites across the state began delivering Maine MOM screening and care services on July 1.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says in a statement that the idea is to take a "no wrong door" approach and improve the health of infants and their parents through addiction counseling, treatment, and other services.

Studies show that such intervention leads to lower care costs for patients, through fewer hospitalizations and visits to the ER.

The program has an initial goal of treating 200 people, with an expansion of sites planned.

It's funded through a five year grant from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

