Health

Maine Reports 9 New Coronavirus Infections, 1 Death On Friday

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published July 9, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine Daily Life
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
An employee raises the American flag outside a branch of the U.S. Post Office, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in West Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Many post offices still require the use of face coverings due to COVID-19.

The state has recorded just 9 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday morning. That brings the total number of cases detected in Maine to just over 69,200.

One more person with the disease has died. The total number of deaths among people with the disease in the state is 862.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports hospitalizations are up to 30 patients currently seeking care. Sixteen are in critical care. Only six are on ventilators.

Fifty-nine percent of Mainers have received a final dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Maine CDC website, although rates of people seeking vaccinations continue to plateau.

Healthcoronavirus
Willis Ryder Arnold
