Health

Maine Reports 18 New Coronavirus Cases Saturday

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published July 10, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT
A man takes a look at nautical-themed gifts on display outside a shop, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Maine has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country with more than two-thirds of the population over age 12 fully vaccinated.

Maine is reporting 18 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday.

No new deaths were reported. The total number of deaths remains at 862. The 7-day average of daily cases is 19, down from 21 a week ago.

Maine has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with 67% of eligible Mainers 12 and older fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah tweeted a "stat of the day," saying that 21 people have died from Covid-19 since June 1. Of those who died, 19 were not fully vaccinated. Put differently, he wrote, 90% of recent coronavirus deaths in the state are those who are not fully vaccinated.

"As with hospitalizations, many COVID deaths are now preventable," Shah wrote.

As of July 4, Maine's CDC will will not be routinely updating coronavirus data on Sunday, Monday or on holidays. Maine CDC will conduct case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday, and update their website by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public. Formerly, she was a writer and producer for MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports and covered education for NBC News.
