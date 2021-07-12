Mills Signs Bill To Expand Access To Childcare In Maine

Governor Janet Mills has signed a bill into law that expands access to childcare. It will replicate an innovative Early Head Start program in Somerset County in as many as five other locations across the state.

Tara Williams, the executive director of the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children, says the program partners smaller childcare centers with a larger hub program in their communities.

"And the funding that comes through this initiative not only supports increasing access to childcare for kids but also supports the childcare teachers and staff and the program with coaching and professional development and also includes wrap around services for families," Williams says.

Williams says the new law is a significant public investment, and marks the start of much-needed policy changes in childcare.