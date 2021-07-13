© 2021 Maine Public
Health

State Board Suspends Lewiston Funeral Home's License Indefinitely

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 13, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT

The Maine Board of Funeral Services accepted a consent agreement on Tuesday that indefinitely suspends the license of funeral practitioner Kenneth Kincer and his Lewiston-based business, Affordable Cremation Solution.

Kincer is facing allegations that a dozen bodies were stored in an unrefrigerated room this spring, and that he's caused deep distress to families who have been unable to secure the remains of loved ones.

Assistant Attorney General Betsy Stivers told the board on Tuesday that a 30-day license suspension issued in June would expire Wednesday if it did not accept the consent agreement.

"Securing the Consent Agreement allows for ongoing protection of the public," she says.

An adjudicatory hearing on the matter has yet to be scheduled.

