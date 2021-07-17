Maine Reports 56 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths On Saturday

Maine's average daily coronavirus cases are slowly ticking up again.

Maine's CDC reported 56 new infections on Saturday, bringing the seven-day average of new cases to 31. One month ago, on June 17, that average was 43.

The state is also reporting four new deaths from the virus. Currently, 31 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 16 are in critical care.

The Maine CDC reports that just about 60% of Maine residents are now vaccinated against the disease. 68% of those 12 and older, who are eligible for the shot, are fully vaccinated