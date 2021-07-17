© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Reports 56 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths On Saturday

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published July 17, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT
Maine Daily Life
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A lobsterman tosses a buoy overboard while setting his traps in Portland harbor, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Portland, Maine. Lobster prices have been higher than average as the industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maine's average daily coronavirus cases are slowly ticking up again.

Maine's CDC reported 56 new infections on Saturday, bringing the seven-day average of new cases to 31. One month ago, on June 17, that average was 43.

The state is also reporting four new deaths from the virus. Currently, 31 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 16 are in critical care.

The Maine CDC reports that just about 60% of Maine residents are now vaccinated against the disease. 68% of those 12 and older, who are eligible for the shot, are fully vaccinated

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public. Formerly, she was a writer and producer for MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports and covered education for NBC News.
See stories by Esta Pratt-Kielley