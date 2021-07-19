© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

More Than Half Of Maine Teens, 12-Year-Olds Have Had COVID Shot

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published July 19, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT
school vaccines.jpg
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Student Katherine Halle gets her first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School

PORTLAND, Maine — The percentage of Maine teenagers and 12-year-olds who have had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine has exceeded 50%. Maine has been ahead of most of the country in vaccinating residents for COVID-19.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that about 51% of the state's 12- to 19-year-old residents have had at least one dose, and about 47% have had a final dose.

More than two thirds of Maine's population that is old enough to receive a coronavirus vaccine has received a final dose. That is one of the highest percentages in the country.

Health
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press