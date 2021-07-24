© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

70 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths Reported In Maine On Saturday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published July 24, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT
july 24 covid numbers.PNG
Maine CDC
/
Datawrapper
Daily reported coronavirus cases in Maine from the start of the coronavirus pandemic to July 24,

The Maine CDC is reporting another 70 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The state's seven-day average of new daily cases also continues to climb upward, reaching 61. The last time it was that high was in early June.

Six new deaths from COVID-19 were also reported on Saturday.

The recent rise comes as the portion of Maine's population vaccinated against the coronavirus has plateaued around 60%, according to the state CDC tracking website.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said this past week that it's not yet time for alarm over the state's rising numbers, and that they're not growing as quickly here as in other states.

Twenty-five Mainers were hospitalized with the disease as of Friday, including 16 in critical care and seven on ventilators.

On Friday, Shah said on Twitter that the population of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has gotten younger, dropping from an average of 72 in January to 57 now.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker