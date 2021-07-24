70 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths Reported In Maine On Saturday

The Maine CDC is reporting another 70 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The state's seven-day average of new daily cases also continues to climb upward, reaching 61. The last time it was that high was in early June.

Six new deaths from COVID-19 were also reported on Saturday.

The recent rise comes as the portion of Maine's population vaccinated against the coronavirus has plateaued around 60%, according to the state CDC tracking website.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said this past week that it's not yet time for alarm over the state's rising numbers, and that they're not growing as quickly here as in other states.

Stat of the day: the mean age of those hospitalized w/#COVID19 in #Maine is 57.



In January '21, the mean age was 72. As older Mainers have been vaccinated, the virus is infecting a younger population.



Good news: hospitalizations are down overall this year. pic.twitter.com/bQCXodMkMB — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) July 23, 2021

Twenty-five Mainers were hospitalized with the disease as of Friday, including 16 in critical care and seven on ventilators.

On Friday, Shah said on Twitter that the population of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has gotten younger, dropping from an average of 72 in January to 57 now.