Health

Maine CDC Identifies State's 2nd Case Of Rare Powassan Virus This Year

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 26, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT
Deer tick

The Maine CDC has identified the state's second case of the Powassan virus this year.

The case is in a Knox County resident who likely became infected in June. The first case, also identified in June, was in a resident of Waldo County. Both individuals had to be hospitalized.

Powassan is transmitted through deer ticks woodchuck ticks. The virus, for which there is no vaccine, is rare - about two dozen cases are reported each year in the United States.

Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, and seizures. The virus can also cause an infection in the brain, even death.

The state CDC is urging residents and visitors to take precautions to prevent tick bites, such as wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, repellant, and performing daily tick checks.

