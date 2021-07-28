© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Hannaford Breads Affected By Spice Recall

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published July 28, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT
Hannaford Stores have issued a recall for a number of bakery products that were produced with a spice blend that has also been recalled.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that spice maker McCormick had issued a voluntary recall of its Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning Blend with "Best-Before" dates of May 26 and 27 of 2024, and June 4 and 5 of 2024.

Consequently, Hannaford has recalled six bakery breads that used the spice blend- including various focaccia, and pepperoni party breads.

The FDA reports that the spice blend may be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause serious illness and in rare cases, death.

Here is the list of Hannaford products recalled.

Health
Jennifer Mitchell
