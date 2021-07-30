© 2021 Maine Public
Health

111 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maine On Friday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published July 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT
Maine is reporting another 111 coronavirus cases on Friday.

It's the second day in a row that count has been in the triple digits, and it comes as the weekly average of daily new cases has been steadily climbing as the Delta variant becomes more prevalent. That weekly average hit 77 on Friday, which is its highest point since early June.

No new deaths were reported on Friday.

Forty-one people were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday. Sixteen were in critical care and nine were on ventilators.

The Maine CDC reports that just over 60% of the state has now been vaccinated against COVID-19.

