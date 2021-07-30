111 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maine On Friday

Maine is reporting another 111 coronavirus cases on Friday.

It's the second day in a row that count has been in the triple digits, and it comes as the weekly average of daily new cases has been steadily climbing as the Delta variant becomes more prevalent. That weekly average hit 77 on Friday, which is its highest point since early June.

No new deaths were reported on Friday.

Forty-one people were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday. Sixteen were in critical care and nine were on ventilators.

The Maine CDC reports that just over 60% of the state has now been vaccinated against COVID-19.