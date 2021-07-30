Maine DEA Dismantles Major Drug Operation In Hermon, Seizes A Pound Of Fentanyl

Maine's drug enforcement agency says it has dismantled a major drug operation that allegedly operated between Hermon and Ellsworth, and which they say was an arm of a bigger enterprise based in Detroit, Michigan.

Six people, two from Michigan and four from Downeast, Maine, were arrested in connection with the operation.

In March of this year, MDEA agents began investigating reports of large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine being distributed in Hancock County.

Investigators say they traced the Downeast operation to a property in Hermon which was being rented by suspected drug traffickers from Michigan. MDEA agents say they seized a pound of fentanyl, three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine, 87 grams of crack cocaine, and a number of firearms including a loaded AK-47 from the apartment.

Authorities say tests are being conducted on a further three pounds of what they believe to be fentanyl.

Fentanyl, an opioid that's 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, has been linked to a growing number of overdose deaths in Maine. Last year the state saw more than 500 fatal overdoses.

