Health

Maine DEA Dismantles Major Drug Operation In Hermon, Seizes A Pound Of Fentanyl

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published July 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT

Maine's drug enforcement agency says it has dismantled a major drug operation that allegedly operated between Hermon and Ellsworth, and which they say was an arm of a bigger enterprise based in Detroit, Michigan.

Six people, two from Michigan and four from Downeast, Maine, were arrested in connection with the operation.

In March of this year, MDEA agents began investigating reports of large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine being distributed in Hancock County.

Investigators say they traced the Downeast operation to a property in Hermon which was being rented by suspected drug traffickers from Michigan. MDEA agents say they seized a pound of fentanyl, three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine, 87 grams of crack cocaine, and a number of firearms including a loaded AK-47 from the apartment.

Authorities say tests are being conducted on a further three pounds of what they believe to be fentanyl.

Fentanyl, an opioid that's 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, has been linked to a growing number of overdose deaths in Maine. Last year the state saw more than 500 fatal overdoses.

Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
