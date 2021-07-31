© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine CDC Reports 91 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death On Saturday

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published July 31, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT
Ron Delucia, Joanne MacIsaac
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Joanne MacIsaac and Ron Delucia, of Medford, Mass., share an umbrella, Friday, July 9, 2021, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa arrive in Portland, Maine.

Another Mainer has died from the coronavirus, as Maine reports another 91 coronavirus cases on Saturday.

It comes as the weekly average of daily new cases has been steadily climbing, and new federal and state recommendations are urging people, regardless of vaccination status, to mask up indoors in counties with high transmission rates. For Maine, those counties now include Hancock, Somerset, and Waldo as of Friday.

That weekly average of coronavirus cases in Maine reached 80 on Saturday, the highest since early June. That's up from 77 on Friday, 61 a week ago, and 24 a month ago.

A man in his 50s from Waldo County is the latest Mainer to die from the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 900.

The Maine CDC reports that just over 60% of the state has now been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public, where she writes and produces multimedia stories, seeking to bring Maine Public’s storytelling to life across platforms.
